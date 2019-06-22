Latest NewsTechnology

Fanzart launches Pappu mini fan with LED light in India

Jun 22, 2019
Fanzart has launched the smallest ceiling fan called Pappu in India. The company, which is India’s first luxury fan brand, says Pappu will be available for Rs 19,490. The ceiling fan comes with 26-inch sweep and also has LED light controls. The fan and it’s LED light can be controlled with a remote. The fan is said to be best suited for tight spaces.

The compact ceiling fan rotates at a speed of 340 RPM. It uses deep pitched blades for efficient airflow. The fan comes with an integrated 12W LED which supports three different light settings. Those buying Pappu will be able to set from Warm, Day or White output. The integrated LED light can thus be used as illumination for the room or simply as a reading light.

Fanzart says the company has engineered the fan with Whisper Quiet Technology. The Pappu ceiling fan will be available across 45 franchise stores of Fanzart as well as Amazon India. While it is being pitched as a compact ceiling fan, it does not seem to compromise a lot on performance. Fanzart advertises it as capable for use in a standard room.

