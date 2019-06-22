Free Delhi metro rides for women; AAP hits back at Metro Man Sreedharan ; Details Inside

The AAP member Atishi has hit out at Metro Man E Sreedharan for calling the Delhi government’s proposal of free rides to women in metro as an “election gimmick”, saying the BJP was using his support to convey its message.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the former DMRC chief said free travel will “worsen overcrowding” and “lead to mishaps”.

He asserted that Delhi government’s proposal of free travel or women is an “election gimmick” and he even urged Kejriwal dispensation to “not destroy” the efficient and successful public transport system for electoral gains.

“Sreedharan ji has said that the move would be a financial burden on DMRC. I want to ask when last year, the Centre proposed to make metro rides free for senior citizens and students, why did not he raise any objection?” she said.

If you look at the central government’s proposal, you will see that it was a model of cross-subsidy, which means all other people would bear the subsidy of students and senior citizens. Why no objection on this?” the 37-year-old Oxford scholar said.