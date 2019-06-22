He thrust his penis inside me: Journo accuses Trump of sexual assault

Donald Trump has been accused of raping a woman in a department store changing room 23 years ago – the 16th woman to accuse him of sexual assault.
Journalist E Jean Carroll has claimed that US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of a department store around 23 years ago. Trump forced “his fingers around my private area, thrust his penis halfway- or completely, I’m not certain- inside me”, she said. Carroll said that she didn’t come forward earlier as she “dreaded public humiliation”.
Now aged 75, she said the incident happened in a Bergdorf Goodman changing room, in New York, in the autumn of 1995 or spring of 1996.
Mr Trump on Friday said he had “never met this person in my life”.
