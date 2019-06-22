India v Afghanisthan: Will the Weather Gods be Kind Today? Check Out the Weather Reports

India is all set to take on Afghanistan in a crucial match today at Southampton. India already had a washout in the match against Newzealand and would feel hard done if they have another abandoned match against Afghanistan since the blue jerseys are overwhelming favorites to win the match. So how is the weather like? Is it going to be another rain-curtailed match? Or in the worst case, will we have yet another complete washout?

The initial report suggests that it’s going to be a great day for cricket with the British Met department forecasting “dry and sunny weather with temperatures of 20-21 degrees.” But yes, English weather is quite unpredictable and things can quickly change. But for now, It looks great.

In all the eleven editions of the world cup so far we have only had two matches abandoned before the toss, but there have already been four in this edition of the World cup alone!