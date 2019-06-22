Inter-state buses shut down their operations from Monday

The inter-state bus services from the state will be shut-down from coming Monday. The decision came in a meeting of Inter-state bus owners meeting. Services of around 400 buses that operate from Kerala will cancel its services.

The inter-state bus owners federation accused that the motor vehicle department is trying to destruct the business by pointing unnecessary issues. The service will be suspended for an indefinite period from June 24 onwards.

The bus owners accused that the motor vehicle department imposes a fine of Rs.10,000 for a vehicle pointing permit violation. The motor vehicle department has initiated an operation named operation night rider for tracking buses that violate laws.