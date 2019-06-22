Latest NewsIndia

J&K : JeM militant killed in gunfight

Jun 22, 2019, 01:47 pm IST
A Pakistani militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit was killed on Saturday, 22 June, in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The militant, identified as Luqman, was killed in the encounter in Boniyar area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.
An encounter had started in the morning between militants and the Rashtriya Rifles troopers and special operations group of state police, police sources said.

“Searches are still going on in the area although firing exchanges have stopped now,” police sources said.

