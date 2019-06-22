“Let Binoy Face this Issue on his Individual Capacity, Party Will Not Help him,” Says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The Binoy Kodiyeri controversy is not going to settle anytime soon and CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and father of Binoy Kodiyeri, is obviously feeling the heat.

Kodiyeri met Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan at AKG Centre and Kodiyeri has reportedly told Pinarayi that he is willing to give up the position of party secretary. In the state secretariate meeting which will be followed. Kodiyeri maintained his stand. He also said that party machinery will not aid Binoy in fighting this case and that he will face it on his own.

“Binoy is an adult. I don’t interfere in his actions and I have no responsibility in the acts he commits in his individual capacity. Binoy will face the issue in his own capacity. Party will not help him: is what Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had reportedly said, as reported by a Malayalam Media.

It is also known that the central leadership of the party has said that there is no need for Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to resign from the post of party state secretary.