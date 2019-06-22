Malayalee woman spearheads anti-corruption actions in Malaysia

The anti-corruption squad is all set to trap the corrupted individuals and institutions in Malaysia. The list includes the former Prime Minister as well. The anti-corruption Commissioner of the nation has pledged to fight against this and bring back the asset of the nation.

The more surprising element is that this commissioner is none another than Latheefa Koya, who have roots in Kannur in Kerala.

Many people were skeptical about the effectiveness of the commission, however, Latheefa and his team resolved their worries. Instead of making big speeches they make it through their deeds. The commission has started functioning taking action against many.

There are assets to be recovered both from people and from abroad. Former Prime Minister Najeeb Razak was accused of channeling the funds to many private sectors and individuals. United Malai Nation Party Organisation is also under observation by the Commission.

Latheefa is a prominent advocate and human right activist in Malaysia. She is the first woman and the first Malayalee to reach the position.