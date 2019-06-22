Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Minister faces strong criticism for calling himself God ; Details Inside

Jun 22, 2019, 10:47 am IST
The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi has become the victim of criticism or calling himslef ” God” and equating Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Lord Jagannath.

Marandi’s remark, which has offended the servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple at Baripada, is being circulated widely on social media.

Marandi asserted that those who began foot march from Baripada to Naveen Niwas should meet him first .

The Bangiriposi MLA had actually implied that since he is their elected leader, the servitors should have met him first.

“This is not right. A person cannot be a god. People are very poor here. They do not even get basic medical facilities. How can he call himself God? He has become arrogant,” Soren said while speaking to ANI.

