Mobile application’ Suraksha ‘; A new system for sterilizing stray dogs

A new initiative have been implemented for sterilizing stray dogs using a mobile application. The application has been developed to popularize the Animal Birth Control Programme . The system can only be made possible with the help of public participation. The public can provide information along with pictures of stray dogs through the Mobil application ” Suraksha”.

The application will be used in the eight districts . The same will be expanded to eight districts with the help og NGOs.

The public can use the application from next month onward.

The public can directly upload the pictures of stray dog directly to the application if they spot any stray dog.

Kudumbashree programme manager Dr. L. Ravikumar said that the delay in exchanging information and remitting money in panchayats can be avoided if the app is introduced. ABC block coordinators also can record information through the app, he added