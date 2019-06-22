KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Mobile application’ Suraksha ‘; A new system for sterilizing stray dogs

Jun 22, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Less than a minute

A new initiative have been implemented for sterilizing stray dogs using a mobile application. The application has been developed to popularize the Animal Birth Control Programme . The system can only be made possible with the help of public participation. The public can provide information along with pictures of stray dogs through the Mobil application ” Suraksha”.

The application will be used in the eight districts . The same will be expanded to eight districts with the help og NGOs.

The public can use the application from next month onward.

The public can directly upload the pictures of stray dog directly to the application if they spot any stray dog.

Kudumbashree programme manager Dr. L. Ravikumar said that the delay in exchanging information and remitting money in panchayats can be avoided if the app is introduced. ABC block coordinators also can record information through the app, he added

Tags

Related Articles

A unique item for New Year: Watch your 2018 calendar grow into a plant

Dec 29, 2017, 02:41 pm IST

CPM-RSS clash in Kannur: Five CPM workers injured

Jun 16, 2019, 06:53 pm IST

17 Non-Royal Mummies Discovered in Central Egypt

May 13, 2017, 04:55 pm IST

Jaitley eyes real estate to rake in more taxes for India Inc.

Oct 12, 2017, 10:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close