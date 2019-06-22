Muslim man hit by car for refusing to chant ‘jai shree Ram’

A 40-year-old cleric has alleged that a car hit him in northwest Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday after he refused to heed to the demand of its three occupants to chant Jai Shri Ram’.

However, police said they are verifying the claims made by the cleric.

In his complaint to the police, Maulana Momin (40), who teaches at a local madrassa in Rohini’s Sector 20, said the incident occurred on Thursday evening when he was taking a stroll near the mosque cum madrasa.

As he walking back towards his mosque at around 6.45 pm, Momin said, a car first brushed past him. The car had ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on its windscreen.

“Three men in their mid-thirties tried to shake hand with me. I was suspicious of their intentions, but nevertheless shook hand with them,” Momin said.

The three asked about Momin’s well being to which he replied, “By the grace of Allah, I am good. They objected to it and asked me to chant Jai Shri Ram.”