“One Can Only Pray to God to Give him Some Sense” Rajnath Singh Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet

It was the International Yoga Day yesterday and India did something totally different on the day by bringing even the dog squad into the festivities. Photos of dogs performing difficult asanas along with their trainers went viral and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went a little sarcastic and cryptic about it.

Tweeting a photo of dogs performing Yoga with their training officerGandhi wrote “New India”. The caption was just that, and many were left wondering what Gandhi meant by “New India” but it is obvious that he was taking a dig at the current government.

Defense minister Rajnath Singh gave a fitting reply to Rahul Gandhi and said that he can only pray to God to give Rahul some sense.

“With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation” tweeted Rajnath Singh.