‘Operation Bantar’- Name of the Balakot airstrike revealed

Jun 22, 2019, 06:00 pm IST
The name of the airstrike operation carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan’s Balakot is out. Operation Bandar was the name of the prestigious operation done in the aftermath of Pulwama attacks.

40 CRPF soldiers were murdered in the Pulwama terror attack. A senior defense official has revealed the name but the reason for it is not known. However, there are guesses that the operation is named after the mythological figure ‘ Hanuman’ in Ramayana.

On February 26, using 12 Mirage flights India destroyed many terrorist camps in Pakistan. All aircraft of the nation safely returned after the airstrikes.

President honored the Pilots who have taken part by conferring them with Vayu Sena Medal.

