Pakistan Cricket Player Mohammad Hafeez takes a Subtle Dig at Pakistan P.M Imran Khan?

Indian team handed a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the World cup match, extending their complete domination over Pakistan in World cup games. Fans, Former players and experts from Pakistan are still upset over the defeat and more than anything, the manner in which they were defeated is sure to upset them. One of the biggest talking points of the match was Pakistan’s decision to chase after they won the toss. Most experts felt Pakistan should have batted first and let India feel the scoreboard pressure.

Pakistan P.M Imran Khan, the nation’s World cup winning captain had tweeted that Pakistan should win the toss and bat first in the crucial match.

“In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because “Raillu Kattas” rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat” wrote Imran on Twitter before the match.

But Sarfaraz and co had different ideas, and it can be argued that the decision eventually proved one of the biggest factors in their defeat. Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez though, has defended the decision to bowl first. He said such decisions cannot be taken based on someone’s tweet, in what appears to be a direct dig at Imran Khan.

“Team’s decision can’t be made on what someone has tweeted. It was the team’s decision. We didn’t bowl well and that’s why we lost that game,” he said.

Former players like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar too had gone hard at Pakistan cricket team for their decision to bowl first.