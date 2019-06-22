Possibility of Heavy Rain: Alert declared in the state

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a chance for heavy rain the state for the next two days.

The IMD has also predicted that in the northern parts of the state from Malappuram to Kasaragod there is a chance of heavy rainfall. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared orange alert in Kannur, Kasaragod districts for tomorrow. In both this district there is a chance for strong or very strong rainfall. Likely to get 115mm rain.

A yellow alert has been declared in Kozhikode district. The agency also warned fishermen from going to sea for fishing as strong and high-speed wind may blow.