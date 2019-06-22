KeralaLatest News

Possibility of Heavy Rain: Alert declared in the state

Jun 22, 2019, 05:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a chance for heavy rain the state for the next two days.

The IMD has also predicted that in the northern parts of the state from Malappuram to Kasaragod there is a chance of heavy rainfall. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared orange alert in Kannur, Kasaragod districts for tomorrow. In both this district there is a chance for strong or very strong rainfall. Likely to get 115mm rain.

A yellow alert has been declared in Kozhikode district. The agency also warned fishermen from going to sea for fishing as strong and high-speed wind may blow.

????????? ????? ????????? ?????????? ???????? ??????.(??????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ??????????????…

Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Freitag, 21. Juni 2019

*??????????????? ?????? ???????*??? 22 ???? 24 ???- ?????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ?????????? 55 ???? 65 ???…

Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Samstag, 22. Juni 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Protest against Bishop Franco: Sister Lucy gets show cause notice again

Feb 16, 2019, 08:45 pm IST

Fuel Prices Boils Again On A Brand New Day

Oct 10, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

Srilankan President sacks PM and Replace him with Mahinda Rajapaksa

Oct 27, 2018, 08:33 am IST

Good news from RBI for senior citizens

Nov 9, 2017, 11:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close