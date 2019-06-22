Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to take charge of the power ministry, 2 weeks after cabinet reshuffle

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to take charge of the power ministry, despite two weeks after he was divested of his key portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle.

It has been asked in the posters as to when he would “quit politics” as he had said during electioneering in April that he would “quit if Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi”.

When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your word. We are waiting for your resignation,” read a poster.

It remains unclear who put up these posters on a roadside wall.

In a cabinet reshuffle on June 6, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had divested Sidhu of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments and allotted him the charge of the power and new and renewable energy portfolio.

The tension between Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleague had come out in the open last month when the CM blamed Sidhu for the “inept handling” of the Local Government Department, claiming that it resulted in the “poor performance” of the Congress in urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls