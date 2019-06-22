Latest NewsScience

Regular night Shifts will badly affect your health, reveals study

Jun 22, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
Less than a minute
night shift workers- healthy & Ayurvedic eating tips

A research study done by Washington State University researchers revealed that doing continuous night shifts will badly affect your health. The study finds out that those who do regular night shifts are vulnerable to heart diseases.

The people who do regular night shifts are vulnerable to not only the heart and cardiac diseases but also stroke, diabetics, kidney diseases, and obesity all may attack them. These people are more vulnerable to liver diseases also.

The women who do regular night shift jobs will have irregular periods. Because of the lack of good and regular sleep and sitting under brighter light in the night decreases ‘Melatonin’.

Tags

Related Articles

Mia Khalifa opens up about the Perils of Porn Industry

May 1, 2018, 09:27 am IST

Retired ITBP Official Joins BJP in Full Uniform

Apr 27, 2019, 05:49 pm IST

Sexual pleasure turns misery for man: Lock got jammed in sex organ

Nov 17, 2017, 06:00 pm IST
Navy

Indian Navy to buy hi-tech fighter aircrafts worth Rs 95,000 crore

Apr 18, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close