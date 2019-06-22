Regular night Shifts will badly affect your health, reveals study

A research study done by Washington State University researchers revealed that doing continuous night shifts will badly affect your health. The study finds out that those who do regular night shifts are vulnerable to heart diseases.

The people who do regular night shifts are vulnerable to not only the heart and cardiac diseases but also stroke, diabetics, kidney diseases, and obesity all may attack them. These people are more vulnerable to liver diseases also.

The women who do regular night shift jobs will have irregular periods. Because of the lack of good and regular sleep and sitting under brighter light in the night decreases ‘Melatonin’.