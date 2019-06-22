‘Sreekantan’s Revenge’: Palakkad MP V.K.Sreekantan fulfills his revenge

The Congress leader V.K.Sreekantan has shocked even UDF and Congress leaders when he got a landslide victory in the red bastion of CPM Palakkad. After this landslide victory, Sreekantan has fulfilled his very old revenge.

And he successfully fulfilled his revenge. He shaved his beard. Shafi Parambil MLA has shared a photo of Sreekantan’s clean shaved face with a caption ‘Sreekantan’s revenge’.

The story of his revenge is like this. When he was studying at Shornur S.N college some SFI-DYFI activists attacked him. In the attack, he was stabbed in the face with a broken soda bottle. Sreekantan has to put 13 stitches in the wound and it left a scar in his face. So he began growing a beard to cover the scar.

And when asked by friends and relatives he said he will shave only after defeating CPM. As he has finished his revenge by defeating his classmate CPM leader M.B.Rajesh.