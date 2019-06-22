Terror Funding : Pakistan Gets Global Body Warning

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has issued warning to Pakistan after it failed to meet targets set by the anti-terror watchdog. The FATF warned that the country could be blacklisted unless it fulfils action plan against United Nations designated terrorists operating on its soil by October. FATF meetings are being held in Florida’s Orlando from June 16 to 21.

The agency has already listed Pakistan on its “grey list” of nations with insufficient controls over repressing money laundering and terror financing. But if India’s neighbouring country is blacklisted it faces a risk of facing global sanctions.

“The FATF expresses concern that not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items within the January deadlines, it also failed to complete the action items due May 2019,” the FATF said in a statement.