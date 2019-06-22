This Congress MP needs National Anthem to be modified

Congress MP Ripun Bora introduced Private Members’ Bill in Rajya Sabha to modify the National Anthem. The MP from Assam wants to add North East in the National Anthem and remove “Sindh”.

Mr Bora had brought the same innovation in 2016.

He has asserted that North East is an important part of India but doesn’t find mention in the National Anthem, The draft resolution had observed that the then President of India Rajendra Prasad had said in a statement on January 24, 1950, that alterations in the words of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ may be authorized by the Government of India “as occasion arises.”

“There is no mention of the North East in the National Anthem but has the mention of Sindh, which is now part of Pakistan. Why are we glorifying a place of a hostile nation? There is no point,” he earlier told PTI in 2016.

It was in 1911 that Tagore rote ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in Bengali and the same was adopted as national Anthem in 1950.

Union Minister Arvind Sawant also sought the removal of ‘Sindh’ from the National Anthem in 2016. Mr. Sawant, then a Shiv Sena MP in Lok Sabha, made the submission during Zero Hour on March 1, 2016. However, the Sindhi community living in India were unhappy with it as they feel Sindh represents Indus civilization and not the Pakistani province.