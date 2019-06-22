Latest NewsIndia

US – Iran Tension: All Indian airliners will avoid airspace of Iran

Jun 22, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) has announced today that all Indian airlines will avoid the Iranian airspace. The decision came as the tension between Iran and the US is continuing. The DGCA has confirmed the decision in a tweet.

” All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably”, DGCA tweeted.

Apart from Indian airlines, all UAE airlines have also decided to avoid the Iranian airspace. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has contacted all the registered airlines and informed to avoid operating in areas that could jeopardize civil aviation safety and operations.

British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and all American airlines have earlier decided to adopt alternate routes.

Tags

Related Articles

Sai Pallavi’s Pre-Marital Sex Thriller Postponed

Jan 26, 2018, 09:41 am IST

IPL 2018: Third straight win for Bangalore: Playoff hopes alive

May 18, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Swimming instructor arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old at school

Jul 15, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Air India removes senior executive facing sexual harassment charges

Aug 28, 2018, 08:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close