US – Iran Tension: All Indian airliners will avoid airspace of Iran

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) has announced today that all Indian airlines will avoid the Iranian airspace. The decision came as the tension between Iran and the US is continuing. The DGCA has confirmed the decision in a tweet.

” All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably”, DGCA tweeted.

Apart from Indian airlines, all UAE airlines have also decided to avoid the Iranian airspace. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has contacted all the registered airlines and informed to avoid operating in areas that could jeopardize civil aviation safety and operations.

British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and all American airlines have earlier decided to adopt alternate routes.