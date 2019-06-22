Latest NewsIndia

What’s the role of ‘Halwa’ in Indian Budget?

Jun 22, 2019, 08:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Halwa ceremony is part of the budget presentation in the Ministry of Finance. This is a kind of ritual followed in the Ministry before the printing of budget starts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Minister for States Anurag Thakoor participated in the event. The halwa was distributed among hundreds of officials. This is the first union budget of the Modi government’s second term.

The halwa ceremony is intended to keep the secret nature of the budget. Many of the officers would stay back for the preparation of the budget and they are not allowed to contact their family or friends. The restriction will continue until the budget presentation.

Tags

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Priyanka Chaturvedi to join Shiv Sena today

Apr 19, 2019, 01:14 pm IST

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Mario Arques Puts Jamshedpur Ahead at the First Half.

Oct 2, 2018, 08:27 pm IST

Rajanikanth promises to Tamil Makkal what they were expecting

Mar 6, 2018, 05:58 am IST

ISRO to launch India’s heaviest satellite Tomorrow

Dec 4, 2018, 10:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close