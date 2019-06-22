What’s the role of ‘Halwa’ in Indian Budget?

Halwa ceremony is part of the budget presentation in the Ministry of Finance. This is a kind of ritual followed in the Ministry before the printing of budget starts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Minister for States Anurag Thakoor participated in the event. The halwa was distributed among hundreds of officials. This is the first union budget of the Modi government’s second term.

The halwa ceremony is intended to keep the secret nature of the budget. Many of the officers would stay back for the preparation of the budget and they are not allowed to contact their family or friends. The restriction will continue until the budget presentation.