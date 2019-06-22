”You may be healthy and happy but yoga has side effects it teaches you superiority and affirms hierarchy”: Maitreyan criticises UP Minster’s action

Yoga Day has taken Indian Culture to the global scenario. However, an act by UP Cabinet Minister became a blot on the entire message sent through the day.

UP Minister Laxmi Narayan has stirred controversy after he was seen getting his shoelace tied by a government employee.

Maitreyan, Malayali writer and human rights activist sharing the news says that by doing Yoga you may be healthy and happy but Yoga has side effects too. It teaches you superiority and affirms hierarchy. Maitreyan criticizes the act bluntly.

