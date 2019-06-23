Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment in various posts in Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, a self-autonomous organization under the Union ministry for youth affairs and sports.

Post – Exisitng Vacancy – Salary Scale

Assistant Director ( District Youth Co-ordinator) – 160 – (Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500)

2. Junior Computer Proggrammer – 17 – (Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400)

3. Senior Hindi Translator – 1 – (Rs.44,900 – 1,42,400)

4. Assistant – 38 – (Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400)

5. Librarian – 1 – ( Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400)

6. Stenographer – 11 – ( Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400)

7. Computer Operator – 4 ( Rs. 29,200 – 92,300)

8. Accounts clerk cum Typist- 58 – (Rs.25,500 – 81,100)

9. LD Clerk – 12 ( Rs. 19,900 – 63,200)

10. Multy Tasking Staff – 23 (Rs.18,000 – 56,900)

Other details like age, qualification are available in the website www.nyks.nic.in. Application has to be submitted online through this website. For men belonging to OBC, the general category has fees of Rs.700 and women belonging to OBC, general category is Rs.350.SC/ST and handicapped candidates are exempted from paying examinations fees.

