9 killed as vehicle fell into river

In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province nine people including two women and three children were killed as the vehicle they were travelling fell into Indus river.

The vehicle fell into Indus river as veered off a mountainous road. The incident took place in the Shalkan Abd area of Kolai Palas Kohistan. The vehicle was carrying 21 people. The vehicle was traveling to Gadar from Seer Ghaziabad.

The rescue agencies are trying to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the river. Seven bodies have been already retrieved.