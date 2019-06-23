Latest NewsInternational

Army chief shot dead by his bodyguard

Jun 23, 2019, 05:00 pm IST
The Ethiopian army chief Seare Mekonen was shot dead by his own bodyguard in the capital city Adis Ababa. The army chief was shot by his bodyguard just after the coupe in the Amhara province. The Ethiopian Prime Minister’s office informed the media that the state president and his advisor were killed in the coup attempt.

The Amhara state president Ambachew Menonnen and his advisor were killed and the state attorney was injured by four suicide attackers who fired at them while they were attending a meeting on Saturday afternoon. The army chief was killed by his bodyguard on Saturday evening. A retired army officer who came to visit the army chief was also killed in the incident.

In the African country, Ethiopia internal conflict and civil war are ignited after Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2008. The army chief has killed as the country in the midst of civil war and riot.

