Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy’s baby shower photos posted by the pretty actress on her social media handle has become viral in social media.
Sameera who is also dear to South- India audience by her mesmerizing performance in Tamil film ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ has married businessman Akshay on 2014. The couple has their first baby in 2015.
I wanted to celebrate the people who stood by me these last few years. When I felt down and out and couldn’t get up . My husband, in laws, my family and friends were by my side. This Godh Bharai video is just not about the little one , it’s to give thanks to finding myself again . Maybe this baby gave me the strength to and for that I’m ever grateful . To my Instafam I share this with you guys because now you are part of this journey ?? . . Thank you to this wonderful team of storytellers who caught every moment so naturally. . #mua @namratasoni @maithily_hanamghar @filtercoffeeproductions @aka_patil7 @weddingsbyamit @photographsbyishan . . #godhbharai #secondinnings #baby #babyshower #indian #tradition #family #friends #husband #myson #momtobe #momlife #pregnant #pregnancy #blessed #instafam #video #grace #godhbharaiceremony #momtobeagain #pregnantbump #herewegoagain @jleibholz miss u!
A Godh Bharai is all about abundance & blessings for the new baby ?? Special thank you to my mother in law for making it so special. Love this beautiful Copper Thali Set! ? Songbird Collection by @hometownindia its so gorgeous ??. . . @manjrivarde ? #godhbharai #presents #blessings #abundance #love #tradition #indian #family #ritual #motherinlaw #thali #copper #marigold #flowers #saree #blessed ??
My strength! My two moms who always have my back ! Love you Nikki Reddy @manjrivarde #mothersanddaughters ????. . @maithily_hanamghar @weddingsbyamit @photographsbyishan . . #sunday #family #positivevibes #mothers #moms #motherinlaw #motheranddaughter #women #support #powerhouse #ladies #strong #woman #sarees #saree #traditional #tradition #india #indian #godhbharai #godhbharaiceremony #pregnant #babyshower #baby #momtobe #momtobeagain #blessed
