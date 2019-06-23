Latest NewsLife Style

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy’s baby shower: photos

Jun 23, 2019, 07:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
third party image reference

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy’s baby shower photos posted by the pretty actress on her social media handle has become viral in social media.

Sameera who is also dear to South- India audience by her mesmerizing performance in Tamil film ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ has married businessman Akshay on 2014. The couple has their first baby in 2015.

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to celebrate the people who stood by me these last few years. When I felt down and out and couldn’t get up . My husband, in laws, my family and friends were by my side. This Godh Bharai video is just not about the little one , it’s to give thanks to finding myself again . Maybe this baby gave me the strength to and for that I’m ever grateful . To my Instafam I share this with you guys because now you are part of this journey ?? . . Thank you to this wonderful team of storytellers who caught every moment so naturally. . #mua @namratasoni @maithily_hanamghar @filtercoffeeproductions @aka_patil7 @weddingsbyamit @photographsbyishan . . #godhbharai #secondinnings #baby #babyshower #indian #tradition #family #friends #husband #myson #momtobe #momlife #pregnant #pregnancy #blessed #instafam #video #grace #godhbharaiceremony #momtobeagain #pregnantbump #herewegoagain @jleibholz miss u!

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on

” I wanted to celebrate the people who stood by me these last few years. When I felt down and out and couldn’t get up . My husband, in laws, my family and friends were by my side. This Godh Bharai video is just not about the little one , it’s to give thanks to finding myself again . Maybe this baby gave me the strength to and for that I’m ever grateful . To my Instafam I share this with you guys because now you are part of this journey”, the actress wrote in Instagram.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan Govt to save Rs 450 crore by abolishing Haj subsidy

Feb 5, 2019, 07:11 pm IST

Cyclone Gaja: 20 Killed ,Over 81000 Evacuated

Nov 16, 2018, 03:06 pm IST

Katrina Kaif refused to Play Manyata Dutt’s Character In ‘Sanju’ due to this Reason

Jul 17, 2018, 07:41 pm IST
Duo-of-Chocolate-and-Strawberry

How to make Duo of Chocolate and Strawberry

Nov 30, 2018, 02:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close