Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy’s baby shower photos posted by the pretty actress on her social media handle has become viral in social media.

Sameera who is also dear to South- India audience by her mesmerizing performance in Tamil film ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ has married businessman Akshay on 2014. The couple has their first baby in 2015.

” I wanted to celebrate the people who stood by me these last few years. When I felt down and out and couldn’t get up . My husband, in laws, my family and friends were by my side. This Godh Bharai video is just not about the little one , it’s to give thanks to finding myself again . Maybe this baby gave me the strength to and for that I’m ever grateful . To my Instafam I share this with you guys because now you are part of this journey”, the actress wrote in Instagram.