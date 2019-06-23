Latest NewsIndia

Congress creates a new  history by this ‘Party letter’

Jun 23, 2019, 05:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress party has created a new history by releasing a party letter. The AICC has released a party communique for circulating among party committees and media persons, but it has a peculiarity that it lacked the signature of AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

This is for the first time in the history of Congress party that a party letter has released without the signature of the president.  K.C.Venugopal, the AICC General Secretary in-charge of organizational affairs has signed the letter.

Rahul Gandhi who has resigned from the post of AICC President after the big defeat in the general elections held has not yet reconsidered his decision.

