Delhi government will bear the Class 12 Board exam registration fee; Details Inside

It has been asserted that the Delhi govt will bear the class 12 Board exam registration fee charged by the CBSE from students in schools under it starting this academic year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said.

The information was announced by the Sisodia on saturday during the interaction with the schoool students.

Manisha Kumari, a former student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Adarsh Nagar, sought to know, “Why is there such a huge difference in the registration fee we have to pay. The general and OBC students pay Rs 1,500 and an SC student Rs 50. I have no problem that an SC student pays less. But I just want to know why the difference is so big.”

The AAP government in Delhi had organised a felicitation function for students and their parents at the stadium, which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.