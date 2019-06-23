Latest NewsInternational

Easter Sunday Terror Attack – Sri Lanka extends national emergency

Jun 23, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Sri Lankan government has decided to extend the national emergency declared in the country for one more month. The tiny island nation has declared a national emergency after the ‘Easter Day Terror Attack’.

The Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena has earlier made a promise to the foreign diplomats that the emergency will be removed by June 22. As per the emergency law, security forces and police can arrest anybody without a court order.

Around 258 people, including 42 foreign nationals had been killed in the suicide bomb attack that occurred on 21 April on the day of Easter. An  IS supporting militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The police have arrested around 100 people with alleged ISIS link.

