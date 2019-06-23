Encephalitis: Death toll touches 171

The death toll of children due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has reched 171 in Bihar. The AES has been reported in Muzaffarpur and the neighboring districts in the state. The death toll touched 171 as 7 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 jours.

Four deaths were reported from Muzaffarpur and two from East Champaran and one form Begusarai district.

A totla of 91 children are now under treatment in Sri Krishna Medical Collegew Hospital and Kejriwal Hospital. In this, the condition of the three children is serious. 16 new children are reported to have infected with the disease has been admitted.

A total of around 600 children have been affected by AES in 16 districts of the state.