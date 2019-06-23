Latest NewsSports

FIH Series Finals: India won title by beating Japan

Jun 23, 2019, 04:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Hockey, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated the Asian Champion Japan in the finals of FIH Series Finals today at Hiroshima Hockey Stadium in Japan. The Indian women beat hosts Japan by 3-1.

The top two teams in this series will be qualified to the FIF Olympic Qualifiers to be held later this year. India has already secured its berth in the final round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers tournament.

The Indian women team scored all goals by penalty corners. For India, Gurjit Kaur scored two goals in the 45th and 60th minutes. The team captain Rani Rampal scored the first goal of the team at the 3rd minute of the game. Kanon Mori scored the only goal of Japan.

Tags

Related Articles

What to do in case of a fire accident occurs in your place

Jan 23, 2018, 09:17 am IST
anupriya

8-Year-Old Girl Moved by Kerala Floods, Donated Her Piggy Bank Savings

Aug 22, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
akshay-saina

Maoist threats Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal

May 29, 2017, 12:18 pm IST

SBI launches ‘chatbot’ to assist customers

Sep 25, 2017, 04:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close