Foreign investors infuse in Rs.10,312 crore in June

The foreign investors have invested around Rs.10,312.66 crore in the month of June in Indian capital markets.

As per the latest data, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) has invested around Rs.552.07 crore into equities and Rs.9,760.59 crore into the debt market in the period of June 3 to June 21.

Foreign Portfolio Investors has been investing in buying in the Indian capital market for the last three months. They invested Rs.9,031.15 crore in May, Rs.16,093 crore in April and Rs.45,981 crore in March and Rs.11,182 crore in February in Indian capital markets – both equity and debt.

As per the market experts, the equity investment has slowed down due to the rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East and the US-China trade war.