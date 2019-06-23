Latest NewsBusiness

Foreign investors infuse in Rs.10,312 crore in June

Jun 23, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

The foreign investors have invested around Rs.10,312.66 crore in the month of June in Indian capital markets.

As per the latest data, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) has invested around Rs.552.07 crore into equities and Rs.9,760.59 crore into the debt market in the period of June 3 to June 21.

Foreign Portfolio Investors has been investing in buying in the Indian capital market for the last three months. They invested Rs.9,031.15 crore in May, Rs.16,093 crore in April and Rs.45,981 crore in March and Rs.11,182 crore in February in Indian capital markets – both equity and debt.

As per the market experts, the equity investment has slowed down due to the rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East and the US-China trade war.

Tags

Related Articles

Hot bikini pictures and videos of Parvathy Omanakuttan will create heat in this summer: Video

May 5, 2019, 10:37 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj meets Saudi king, Inaugurates Janadriyah festival

Feb 8, 2018, 08:13 am IST

“I Went to Sannidhanam Respecting the Customs of the Temple, but not SanghParivar Leaders”: Pinarayi Vijayan

Nov 6, 2018, 09:18 pm IST

Two Arrested For Kidnapping Woman in Broad Daylight

Feb 3, 2019, 02:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close