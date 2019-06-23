Latest NewsIndia

Former Congress Minister’s son joins Shiv Sena

Jun 23, 2019, 10:25 pm IST
In giving a shock to the opposition Congress party in Maharashtra, son of Congress’s senior leader and a former minister joined Shiv Sena. Dushyant Chaturvedi, son of Satish Chaturvedi has joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Dushyant is an educationist by profession and runs an educational institute in Nagpur.

Satish Chaturvedi, a senior Congress leader from the Vidarbha region and a former minister in the state was expelled from Congress in 2018 for alleged anti-party activities.

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Dushyant’s entry into the party will boost the party’s growth in the Vidarbha region of the state. It is rumored that Dushyant will contest in the coming assembly election from Nagpur seat. Although Nagpur, where the headquarters of RSS is situated is a stronghold of BJP, Sena the ally of BJP considers it important to make its presence in the region.

