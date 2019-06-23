Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup Cricket: Pakistan defeated South Africa

Jun 23, 2019, 11:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

in Cricket, Pakistan defeated South Africa in ICC World Cup Cricket in a match played today at Lord’s. Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs.

By today’s victory, Pakistan has still hope for entering semi-finals. To be at the semi-final Pakistan must win all the three matches left. But by losing the crucial match today, South Africa has been knocked out the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan team won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan has scored a total of 308 runs by losing 7 wickets in the stipulated 50 over.

Chasing the target of 309 runs South Africa was restricted to 259 runs by losing 9 wickets in 50 overs.

Tags

Related Articles

NDA Wants Centre to take Over the Security of the Thrissur Constituency, Here is Why

Apr 16, 2019, 06:35 pm IST

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar shows;How to safeguard yourself from mobile radiation

Dec 23, 2017, 07:34 pm IST

“Sabarimala Temple and Priest are not Under Kerala Devaswom Board” : M.T Ramesh

Oct 23, 2018, 06:30 pm IST

These Bollywood Actors Don’t Like Ranveer Singh

Sep 7, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close