ICC World Cup Cricket: Pakistan defeated South Africa

in Cricket, Pakistan defeated South Africa in ICC World Cup Cricket in a match played today at Lord’s. Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs.

By today’s victory, Pakistan has still hope for entering semi-finals. To be at the semi-final Pakistan must win all the three matches left. But by losing the crucial match today, South Africa has been knocked out the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan team won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan has scored a total of 308 runs by losing 7 wickets in the stipulated 50 over.

Chasing the target of 309 runs South Africa was restricted to 259 runs by losing 9 wickets in 50 overs.