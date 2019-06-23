NEWS

OMG ! Checkout these pictures from Janhvi Kapoor on the eve of Gym session

Jun 23, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
itness and Bollywood actors are often on the same page as the stars need to keep their strengths up for long hours of the shoot. Some actors might stick to Yoga as a way to stay fit while others might adopt Pilates. One of them is Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor. The gorgeous star is a Pilates lover and enjoys her workout sessions with her trainer. Often Janhvi hits the gym right in the morning and never kips a workout if she is in the city. Be it working late nights or partying till the wee hours, nothing comes between Janhvi and Pilates.

