Keralite wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: Venugopal Mullacheri, a 52-year-old Indian based in Ajman, has been declared the latest winner of $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. The celebratory draw took place in Concourse B at Dubai International Airport and was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free. Sheikh Ahmed joined the Dubai Duty Free Executive team led by Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi, to conduct the draw and announce the lucky winner.

Venugopal Mullacheri became the 500th winner in the Series 500 promotion with ticket number 1163, which he purchased at the Terminal 2 Arrivals shop on April 23. A resident of Ajman for over a decade, Mullacheri is a father of two and works as an IT support specialist for a company in Ajman and has been participating in the promotion for more than 15 years.

Mullacheri, who hails from Kerala is the 249th Indian to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, with Indian nationals being by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.