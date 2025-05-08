Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Thursday. The BSE Sensex started the session at 80,927.99, rising by 0.21% or 181.21 points. The NSE Nifty also edged higher, beginning the day at 24,447.25, up 0.09% or 32.85 points.

Among the top gainers are Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, and PowerGrid. Key laggards include Eternal, Maruti, ITC, Nestle India and Asian Paints.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a volatile session on Wednesday. After swinging between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 105.71 points higher at 80,746.78. the 50- Nifty of NSE advanced by 34.80 points to settle at 24,414.40. Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE had taken precautionary measures by blocking their websites for international users on Wednesday as India launched missile attacks on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.