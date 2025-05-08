Border Security Force kills Pakistani intruder

Ferozpur: Border Security Force has killed a Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s Ferozpur sector on the intervening night of May 7-8. BSF troops noticed the Pakistani intruder crossing the International Border and moving towards border security fence taking advantage of darkness. He was fired upon by BSF troops after challenging in the Ferozpur sector. After day break the body was handed over to the police.

Earlier this week, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended another Pakistani national in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district for allegedly attempting to infiltrate Indian territory.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor. Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire for the 14th consecutive day. Pakistani troops carried out intense artillery and mortar shelling in response to India’s Operation Sindoor. The shelling resulted in 13 deaths, including 4 children and a soldier.

The unprovoked firing comes a day after India launched the Pahalgam counterstrike ‘Operation Sindoor’. India carried out 24 precision missile strikes on 9 terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) on Wednesday (May 7) early morning. The nine terror camps were strongholds of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Operation Sindoor started at 1:05 am and lasted for 25 minutes, killing 70 terrorists and injuring 60.