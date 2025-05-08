Samsung unveils 2025 range of smart TV series in India

Mumbai: Samsung unveiled its 2025 range of smart TV lineup in India. The series includes Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED smart TVs, and The Frame lineup. This will also be the first smart TV lineup from the South Korean tech giant that will be equipped with Vision AI technology.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K range price starts from Rs. 2,72,990, whereas the Neo QLED 4K series begins from Rs. 89,990. Additionally, the company’s OLED range starts from Rs. 1,54,990, and the price of the QLED smart TVs starts from Rs. 49,490. Finally, Samsung’s Frame TVs can be purchased starting at Rs. 63,990.

The company’s 2025 lineup of smart TVs will be available for pre-order from May 7 across Samsung’s website, e-commerce platforms, as well as retail stores. Notably, the tech giant is also offering a free soundbar priced up to Rs. 90,990, cashback of up to 20 percent, and zero down payment on EMI transactions to those who pre-order the device during the offer period. These offers end on May 28.

Samsung’s flagship-tier Neo QLED 8K QN950F is available in 85, 75, and 65-inch sizes with up to a 240Hz refresh rate. The smart TV features an Infinity Air design, and it is equipped with the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor with 768 AI neural networks for AI capabilities.

The smart TV comes with the 8K AI Upscaling Pro feature that enhances lower-resolution content to 8K quality. Samsung claims the feature preserves details and textures with accuracy. For audio, it supports Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos.

Next, the Neo QLED 4K lineup is available in a wide range of sizes from 43-inch to 115-inch with up to 165Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor with 128 neural networks for AI workflows. Samsung’s QLED 4K smart TVs come with the Infinity Air design, and the displays are Pantone validated.

Coming to audio, these smart TVs feature a 60W 4.2.2 channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony.

Apart from these, the entire range of Samsung’s 2025 smart TVs will also come with its Cloud Gaming Service, Samsung Education Hub, Samsung TV Plus, and the TV Key service.