India’s exports to US touch record high

New Delhi: India’s exports to the United States touched record high. As per data, exports from India to the USA surged to a record $11.2 billion in March 2025. This is the highest monthly export volume ever recorded between the two nations. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed this.

This surge represents a nearly 50% jump from India’s recent monthly average of $7.5 billion. This is the first time exports have crossed the $10 billion mark.

The historic spike pushed total U.S.–India goods trade to $14.96 billion for the month. Imports from India dominated the flow, totaling $11.19 billion, while U.S. exports to India came in at $3.77 billion. That left a monthly trade deficit of $7.42 billion in India’s favour—the largest so far in 2025.

From January to March 2025, U.S. exports to India reached $10.47 billion, while imports from India climbed to $27.69 billion, creating a cumulative trade gap of $17.22 billion over the quarter.

In 2024, total goods trade between the U.S. and India hit $129.2 billion, up from $124.1 billion in 2023. At the same time, the overall U.S. trade deficit hit a record $140.5 billion in March. Imports surged 4.4% to $419 billion, while goods imports climbed 5.4% to an all-time high of $346.8 billion. Exports saw only modest growth, rising 0.2% to $278.5 billion, with goods exports up 0.7% to $183.2 billion.