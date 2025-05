Indian Railways revises timings of 42 trains for 128 days: Full list

Mumbai: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the timings of 42 trains passing through Konkan Railway for 128 days. This new timetable will come into effect from June 15 and remain operational until October 20, 2025.

‘Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and check train running schedules prior to their journey for more details. Please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App,’ said Indian Railways in a statement.

Train Departure Time Revisions w.e.f. 15/06/2025:

Train No. 22149 – Ernakulam Jn to PUNE will depart from Ernakulam at 02:15 hrs instead of 05:15 hrs.

Train No. 22655 – Ernakulam to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Ernakulam at 02:15 hrs instead of 05:15 hrs.

Train No. 10107 – Madgaon to Manguluru Central Express will depart from Madgaon at 04:40 hrs instead of 04:00 hrs.

Train No. 22659 – Thiruvananthapuram North to Yog Nagri Rishikesh will depart from Thiruvananthapuram north at 04:50 hrs instead of 09:10 hrs.

Train No. 12217 – Thiruvananthapuram north to Chandigarh will depart from Thiruvananthapuram north at 04:50 hrs instead of 09:10 hrs.

Train No. 12483 – Thiruvananthapuram north to Amritsar will depart from Thiruvananthapuram north at 04:50 hrs instead of 09:10 hrs.

Train No. 19577 – Tirunelveli to Hapa Express will depart from Tirunelveli at 05:05 hrs instead of 08:00 hrs.

Train No. 20923 – Tirunelveli to Gandhidham will depart from Tirunelveli at 05:05 hrs instead of 08:00 hrs.

Train No. 50104 – Ratnagiri to Diva will depart from Ratnagiri at 05:40 hrs instead of 05:35 hrs.

Train No. 12202 – Thiruvananthapuram north to LTT will depart from Thiruvananthapuram north at 07:45 hrs instead of 09:10 hrs.

Train No. 22413 – Madgaon to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Madgaon at 08:00 hrs instead of 10:00 hrs.

Train No. 10104 – Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 08:30 hrs instead of 09:15 hrs.

Train no. 10106 – Sawantwadi Road to Diva will depart from Sawantwadi at 08.40 hrs instead of 08.25 hrs.

Train No. 20931 – Thiruvananthapuram north to Indore will depart from Thiruvananthapuram north at 09:10 hrs instead of 11:15 hrs.

Train No. 20909 Thiruvananthapuram north to Porbandar will depart from Thiruvananthapuram north at 09:10 hrs instead of 11:15 hrs.

Train No. 22907 – Madgaon to Hapa will depart from Madgaon at 10:00 hrs instead of 10:40 hrs.

Train No. 12449 – Madgaon to Chandigarh will depart from Madgaon at 10:00 hrs instead of 11:20 hrs.

Train No. 12617 – Ernakulam Junction to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Ernakulam at 10:30 hrs instead of 13:25 hrs.

Train No. 11100 – Madgaon to LTT Mumbai will depart from Madgaon at 11.30 hrs instead of 12.30 hrs.

Train No. 12052 – Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 12:00 hrs instead of 15:05 hrs.

Train No. 22230 – Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT – Vande Bharat Express will depart from Madgaon at 12.20 hrs instead of 14.40 hrs.

Train No. 12620 – Madgaon to LTT Mumbai will depart from Madgaon at 12:45 hrs instead of 14:20 hrs.

Train No. 22120 – Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 12:50 hrs instead of 15:35 hrs.

Train No. 22116 – Karmali to LTT Mumbai will depart from Karmali at 13.40 hrs instead of 14.10 hrs.

Train No. 10216 – Ernakulam Jn. to Madgaon Weekly SF Express will depart from Ernakulam Jn at 13.25 hrs instead of 10.40 hrs

Train No. 22476 – Coimbatore to Hisar will depart from Coimbatore at 13.30 hrs instead of 14.55 hrs.

Train No. 12431 – Thiruvananthapuram Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin – will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 14.40 hrs instead of 19.15 hrs.

Train No. 56616 – Madgaon to Mangaluru Central Passenger will departs from Mangaluru at 14.15 hrs instead of 14:10 hrs.

Train No. 12134 – Mangaluru Jn. to CSMT Mumbai will depart from Mangaluru Jn. at 16.35 instead of 14.00.

Train No. 20645 – Madgaon to Mangaluru Central – Vande Bharat Express will depart from Madgaon at 17.35 hrs instead of 18.10 hrs.

Train no. 11004 – Sawantwadi Road to Dadar will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 17.55 hrs instead of 20.00 hrs.

Train No. 20112 – Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT will depart from Madgaon at 18.00 hrs instead of 19.00 hrs.

Train No. 50107 – Sawantwadi Road to Madgaon will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 18.50 hrs instead of 18.35 hrs.

Train No. 12977 – Ernakulam to Ajmer will depart from Ernakulam at 18.50 hrs instead of 20.25 hrs.

Train No. 10215 – Madgaon to Ernakulam will depart from Ernakulam at 21.00 hrs instead of 19.30 hrs.

Train No. 22653 – Thiruvananthapuram Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 22.00 hrs (Friday) instead of 00.50 hrs (Saturday).

Change in Days of Run during Monsoon:

Train No. 22229 from CSMT –Madgaon, originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from 16/06/2025 to 20/10/2025.

Train No. 22230 from Madgaon to CSMT originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from 17/06/2025 to 19/10/2025.

Train No. 22119 from CSMT to Madgaon, originally running five days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday), will run Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (Tri-weekly) from 17/06/2025 to 18/10/2025.

Train No. 22120 from Madgaon to CSMT, originally running five days a week (except Monday and Thursday), will run Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Tri-weekly) from 18/06/2025 to 19/10/2025.

Train No. 11099 from LTT to Madgaon, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), will operate on Friday and Sunday (Bi-weekly) from 15/06/2025 to 19/10/2025.

Train No. 11100 from Madgaon to LTT, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will run on Saturday and Monday (Bi-weekly) from 16/06/2025 to 20/10/2025.