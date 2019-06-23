Pakistan citizen arrested with Swiss marked gold biscuits

A Pakistan citizen was arrested by the customs officials for carrying gold biscuits with Switzerland marks. The officials arrested Shabeer Hussain from Munaobao railway station in Rajasthan.

He was traveling to India from Pakistan by Thar Express. THe customs officials have seized gold biscuits with Swiss mark weighing 50 gram. It is worth around 1,65,000 INR. The customs also seizes two gold bangles from the other two Pakistan nationals who came along with him. The total worth of gold seized from these three Pakistan nationals is 2,63,126.