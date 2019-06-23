Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan citizen arrested with Swiss marked gold biscuits

Jun 23, 2019, 08:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Pakistan citizen was arrested by the customs officials for carrying gold biscuits with Switzerland marks. The officials arrested Shabeer Hussain from Munaobao railway station in Rajasthan.

He was traveling to India from Pakistan by Thar Express. THe customs officials have seized gold biscuits with Swiss mark weighing 50 gram. It is worth around 1,65,000 INR. The customs also seizes two gold bangles from the other two Pakistan nationals who came along with him. The total worth of gold seized from these three Pakistan nationals is 2,63,126.

Tags

Related Articles

Rohingya crisis: India sends 700 tonnes of relief material to Bangladesh

Sep 23, 2017, 11:35 pm IST
JAN

Actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for celebrating her birthday

Mar 7, 2018, 06:18 am IST
Prime Minister

BSP vice president behaves rudely to Rahul Gandhi; Mayawati dismisses him

Jul 17, 2018, 01:37 pm IST

Toughest IPL Final 2018: Who will be the match winner- MS Dhoni or Rashid Khan

May 27, 2018, 12:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close