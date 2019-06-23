KeralaLatest News

‘People like Kanakadurga are not true devotee’: CPM MP slams party’s stand on Sabarimala

Jun 23, 2019, 05:15 pm IST
The lone of CPM in Kerala A.M.Arif has doubted the intentions of women activist Kanakadurga who entered the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of certain age group to enter the temple.

‘Is people Kanakadurga are a true devotee? And it must be investigated that whether their going to Sabarimala in the midst of violence was a trap or conspiracy against the Kerala government.

A.M.Arif the MP from Alappuzha has shared his thoughts and opinion on his Facebook page. He also made it clear that the union government has to first submit it’s opinion on the private bill by N.K.Premachandra on Sabarimala. Then only the parliament members can express their opinion.

