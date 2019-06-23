Latest NewsLife Style

Photo gallery of Sunny Leone

Jun 23, 2019, 07:50 pm IST
Less than a minute
sunny leone surpricing old pics

Former pornstar Sunny Leone is at present a busy Bollywood actress. The actress was spotted recently with her family- her husband Daniel Webber and three kids.

Sunny Leone and her husband adopted a child in June 2017 from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl was named Nisha Kaur Weber and she was 21 months old at the time of the adoption.

In 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. The children were named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

The pretty actress is also known for her charity works for American Cancer Society and for the organization People for Ethical Treatment for Animals(PETA).

Tags

Related Articles

teacher drives bus

Truly Exemplary! Teacher Turns Himself into a Driver To Ensure his Pupils Won’t Drop Out

Jul 8, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Will Pakistan politics’ new face reach the power house?

Feb 17, 2018, 06:17 am IST

‘I feel like we are frozen in time’: Gang rape victim Nirbahaya’s mother recollects the moment!!!

Dec 16, 2017, 09:40 am IST

Person’s arrested in relation with Sabarimala protest crosses 3000

Oct 29, 2018, 11:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close