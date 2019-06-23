Photo gallery of Sunny Leone

Former pornstar Sunny Leone is at present a busy Bollywood actress. The actress was spotted recently with her family- her husband Daniel Webber and three kids.

Sunny Leone and her husband adopted a child in June 2017 from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl was named Nisha Kaur Weber and she was 21 months old at the time of the adoption.

In 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. The children were named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

The pretty actress is also known for her charity works for American Cancer Society and for the organization People for Ethical Treatment for Animals(PETA).