Religious Freedom: Union government declines US report

Jun 23, 2019, 04:27 pm IST
The Union government has declined a Report by the US State Department. The Union government has rejected the report on religious freedom in India by the US State Department. The spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry (EAM) Raveesh Kumar today informed the media that a foreign country has no right to make a statement or study about the status citizens in India. India is very proud of its secular legacy.

Earlier the US State Department has opined that in India violence and atrocities against minority community is increasing. The report also stated that India lacks religious freedom.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has submitted the report on US Congress. Pompeo is to visit India on the next days.

