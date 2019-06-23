NEWS

Shopian encounter leaves 4 terrorist killed ; Details Inside

Jun 23, 2019, 01:14 pm IST
4 militants were killed on Sunday in an encounter with the security forces in the shopian area of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about presence of militants there, an Army official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said. Two militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained by police, he added.

