Singing Fish: A seal fish singes nursery rhyme: Video

Jun 23, 2019, 06:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Heave you ever heard a fish singing a song. It is sure you never. But it is real that even fish sings. And the fish will sing a nursery rhyme. A video of a ‘Seal fish’ singing the nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle twinkle little star’ has gone viral globally.

The researchers from Scotland claims that the Grey Seal fish can imitate the sound of man. The Researchers in the University of St.Anfrews in England has trained 3 grey seals to copy the speech of man.

The seals are first trained to copy sequences of their own sounds and then create melodies in their pitch. Human vowels sounds were later presented to the animals, which then they copied, the scientists from the university informed.

