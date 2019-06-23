The airline companies have increased the fare to India from UAE by four times as the summer vacation in UAE is nearing. The schools in the UAE will close schools for the summer vacation in the next weeks. The schools in Dubai will close on June 30 and schools in other Emirates will be closed on July 4.

And the airline companies are ready to exploit the passengers travelling to India. The airlines forseeing this has increased the fare from June 27 to July 15 and from August 15 to September 10. The closure of operations by Jet airways also affected as the seats decreased.

The fare from A two-way ticket to Dubai- Cochin is around 3100 Dirham (58722 INR) to 4500 Dirham ( 85241 INR).

The current rate in various airlines is Air India Express 3100 Dhm, Air Arabia 3300Dhm, Spice JEt 3400Dhm, Air India 4000 Dhm, Etihad 4500 Dh, Emirates 4400 Dhm. Earlier it was just 800 Dirham. This is also the rate to Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.