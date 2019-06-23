NEWS

VR Lakshminarayanan who arrested Indira Gandhi dies at 91

Jun 23, 2019, 05:06 pm IST
The former IPS oicer who was also the DGP from Tamil Nadu VR Lakshminarayanan passed away on Sunday at the age of 91 in Chennai.

VR Lakshminarayanan had arrested former prime minister Indira Gandhi on the orders of the Morarji Desai government in 1977 in a corruption case after the Emergency, when he was the joint director of he CBI.

she was lster ecxpelled from power in the general elections later.

Lakshminarayanan died on Sunday morning due to age-related illness.

Lakshminarayanan started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Madurai. A 1951 batch IPS officer, he was the brother of famed jurist Justice VR Krishna Iyer.

